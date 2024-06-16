Dead bear found on Interstate 395 near Crystal City

A dead bear was found on the side of Interstate 395 in Arlington, Virginia, Saturday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said it received a report that someone saw a bear on the side of the roadway in the northbound lanes near the Crystal City exit around 2 p.m.

Authorities later got a call around 6 p.m. from a man who said he hit the bear with his vehicle, “but did not stop because he was feeling ill.” The man wasn’t injured in the crash, police said.

A state trooper said the bear was dead on arrival and Arlington County Animal Control removed it from the roadway.

A young black bear was reported seen a week ago in the Rivercrest and Bellevue Forest neighborhoods of Arlington County, located northwest of Potomac Overlook Regional Park.

Two weeks ago, a dead black bear was found in a large plastic trail in Arlington County.

A map of the area where the bear’s body was removed Saturday is below.

