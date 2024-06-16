Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Dead bear found on…

Dead bear found on Interstate 395 near Crystal City

Bryan Albin | balbin@wtop.com

June 16, 2024, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A dead bear was found on the side of Interstate 395 in Arlington, Virginia, Saturday afternoon after it was struck by a vehicle.

Virginia State Police said it received a report that someone saw a bear on the side of the roadway in the northbound lanes near the Crystal City exit around 2 p.m.

Authorities later got a call around 6 p.m. from a man who said he hit the bear with his vehicle, “but did not stop because he was feeling ill.” The man wasn’t injured in the crash, police said.

A state trooper said the bear was dead on arrival and Arlington County Animal Control removed it from the roadway.

A young black bear was reported seen a week ago in the Rivercrest and Bellevue Forest neighborhoods of Arlington County, located northwest of Potomac Overlook Regional Park.

Two weeks ago, a dead black bear was found in a large plastic trail in Arlington County.

A map of the area where the bear’s body was removed Saturday is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up