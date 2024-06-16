Libema Open Results

Sunday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €690,135 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Libema…

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Alex de Minaur (1), Australia, def. Sebastian Korda (7), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Liudmila Samsonova (2), Russia, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, def. Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

