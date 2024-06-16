Libema Open Results

Sunday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: €690,135
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Alex de Minaur (1), Australia, def. Sebastian Korda (7), United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Championship
Liudmila Samsonova (2), Russia, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, def. Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.