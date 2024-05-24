Phoenix hosts Dallas following Ogunbowale’s 24-point performance

Dallas Wings (1-2) at Phoenix Mercury (2-1, 1-1 Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits…

Dallas Wings (1-2) at Phoenix Mercury (2-1, 1-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Phoenix Mercury after Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points in the Wings’ 83-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Phoenix went 8-12 at home and 2-18 in Western Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Mercury averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.9 last season.

Dallas finished 22-18 overall and 11-9 in Western Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Wings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.