PGA Championship Scores

Thursday
At Valhalla GC
Louisville, Ky.
Purse: $17.5 million
Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71
First Round
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|31-31—62
|Tony Finau, United States
|34-31—65
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|32-33—65
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|31-34—65
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|34-32—66
|Tom Hoge, United States
|31-35—66
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|33-33—66
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|32-34—66
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|31-35—66
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|34-32—66
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|34-32—66
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|33-34—67
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|32-35—67
|Ben Kohles, United States
|36-31—67
|Taylor Moore, United States
|32-35—67
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|31-36—67
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|32-35—67
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|32-36—68
|Jason Dufner, United States
|34-34—68
|Harris English, United States
|33-35—68
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|35-33—68
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|34-34—68
|Max Homa, United States
|33-35—68
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|34-34—68
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|35-33—68
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|33-35—68
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|33-35—68
|Aaron Rai, England
|33-35—68
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|34-34—68
|Jesper Svensson, Sweden
|30-38—68
|Alejandro Tosti, Argentina
|33-35—68
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|33-36—69
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|34-35—69
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|35-34—69
|Doug Ghim, United States
|36-33—69
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|35-34—69
|Billy Horschel, United States
|33-36—69
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea
|33-36—69
|Luke List, United States
|34-35—69
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|36-33—69
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|35-34—69
|Patrick Reed, United States
|35-34—69
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|36-33—69
|Justin Thomas, United States
|33-36—69
|Jeremy Wells, United States
|34-35—69
|Cameron Young, United States
|34-35—69
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|37-33—70
|Corey Conners, Canada
|34-36—70
|Luke Donald, England
|34-36—70
|Russell Henley, United States
|33-37—70
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|34-36—70
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|35-35—70
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|36-34—70
|Jesse Mueller, United States
|34-36—70
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|34-36—70
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|38-32—70
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|34-36—70
|Justin Rose, England
|33-37—70
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|35-35—70
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|37-33—70
|Brendon Todd, United States
|36-34—70
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|35-35—70
|Matt Wallace, England
|34-36—70
|Tim Widing, Sweden
|33-37—70
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|36-35—71
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|34-37—71
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|33-38—71
|Eric Cole, United States
|34-37—71
|Jason Day, Australia
|35-36—71
|Lucas Glover, United States
|34-37—71
|Talor Gooch, United States
|36-35—71
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|35-36—71
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|36-35—71
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|33-38—71
|Lee Hodges, United States
|36-35—71
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|35-36—71
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|33-38—71
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|36-35—71
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|36-35—71
|Adam Schenk, United States
|36-35—71
|Braden Shattuck, United States
|34-37—71
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|34-37—71
|Gary Woodland, United States
|37-34—71
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|34-37—71
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|34-38—72
|Evan Bowser, United States
|37-35—72
|Sam Burns, United States
|35-37—72
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|36-36—72
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|36-36—72
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|34-38—72
|Brice Garnett, United States
|35-37—72
|Brian Harman, United States
|36-36—72
|Beau Hossler, United States
|35-37—72
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|36-36—72
|Peter Malnati, United States
|36-36—72
|Kyle Mendoza, United States
|35-37—72
|Grayson Murray, United States
|32-40—72
|Vincent Norrman, Sweden
|37-35—72
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|35-37—72
|J.T. Poston, United States
|35-37—72
|David Puig, Spain
|36-36—72
|Adam Scott, Australia
|35-37—72
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|36-36—72
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|34-38—72
|Jimmy Walker, United States
|35-37—72
|Tiger Woods, United States
|35-37—72
|Wyatt Worthington, United States
|33-39—72
|Josh Bevell, United States
|35-38—73
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|36-37—73
|Zac Blair, United States
|36-37—73
|Tyler Collet, United States
|36-37—73
|Ben Griffin, United States
|34-39—73
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|38-35—73
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|33-40—73
|Jared Jones, United States
|35-38—73
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|36-37—73
|Chris Kirk, United States
|37-36—73
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand
|36-37—73
|Brad Marek, United States
|37-36—73
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|37-36—73
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|35-38—73
|Andy Ogletree, United States
|36-37—73
|C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei
|34-39—73
|Ben Polland, United States
|38-35—73
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|32-41—73
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|38-36—74
|Nick Dunlap, United States
|36-38—74
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|37-37—74
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|36-38—74
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|37-37—74
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|35-39—74
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|36-38—74
|Alex Smalley, United States
|36-38—74
|Josh Speight, United States
|37-37—74
|Andrew Svoboda, United States
|36-38—74
|Y.E. Yang, South Korea
|34-40—74
|Preston Cole, United States
|38-37—75
|Takumi Kanaya, Japan
|38-37—75
|Jake Knapp, United States
|40-35—75
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|37-38—75
|Tracy Phillips, United States
|37-38—75
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa
|38-37—75
|Michael Block, United States
|40-36—76
|Matt Dobyns, United States
|35-41—76
|Shaun Micheel, United States
|39-37—76
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|33-43—76
|John Somers, United States
|39-37—76
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|40-37—77
|Zac Oakley, United States
|39-38—77
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|38-40—78
|Rich Beem, United States
|40-39—79
|Larkin Gross, United States
|39-40—79
|Victor Perez, France
|38-41—79
|Camilo Villegas, Colombia
|37-42—79
|John Daly, United States
|42-40—82
|Jeffrey Kellen, United States
|42-45—87
