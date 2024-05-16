Live Radio
PGA Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 8:37 PM

Thursday

At Valhalla GC

Louisville, Ky.

Purse: $17.5 million

Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71

First Round

Xander Schauffele, United States 31-31—62
Tony Finau, United States 34-31—65
Mark Hubbard, United States 32-33—65
Sahith Theegala, United States 31-34—65
Thomas Detry, Belgium 34-32—66
Tom Hoge, United States 31-35—66
Tom Kim, South Korea 33-33—66
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 32-34—66
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 31-35—66
Maverick McNealy, United States 34-32—66
Collin Morikawa, United States 34-32—66
Austin Eckroat, United States 33-34—67
Brooks Koepka, United States 32-35—67
Ben Kohles, United States 36-31—67
Taylor Moore, United States 32-35—67
Alex Noren, Sweden 31-36—67
Scottie Scheffler, United States 32-35—67
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 32-36—68
Jason Dufner, United States 34-34—68
Harris English, United States 33-35—68
Adam Hadwin, Canada 35-33—68
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 34-34—68
Max Homa, United States 33-35—68
Viktor Hovland, Norway 34-34—68
Martin Kaymer, Germany 35-33—68
Kurt Kitayama, United States 33-35—68
Andrew Putnam, United States 33-35—68
Aaron Rai, England 33-35—68
Cameron Smith, Australia 34-34—68
Jesper Svensson, Sweden 30-38—68
Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 33-35—68
Keegan Bradley, United States 33-36—69
Dean Burmester, South Africa 34-35—69
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 35-34—69
Doug Ghim, United States 36-33—69
Lucas Herbert, Australia 35-34—69
Billy Horschel, United States 33-36—69
Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 33-36—69
Luke List, United States 34-35—69
Shane Lowry, Ireland 36-33—69
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 35-34—69
Patrick Reed, United States 35-34—69
Jordan Spieth, United States 36-33—69
Justin Thomas, United States 33-36—69
Jeremy Wells, United States 34-35—69
Cameron Young, United States 34-35—69
Patrick Cantlay, United States 37-33—70
Corey Conners, Canada 34-36—70
Luke Donald, England 34-36—70
Russell Henley, United States 33-37—70
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 34-36—70
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 35-35—70
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 36-34—70
Jesse Mueller, United States 34-36—70
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 34-36—70
Jon Rahm, Spain 38-32—70
Patrick Rodgers, United States 34-36—70
Justin Rose, England 33-37—70
Jordan L. Smith, England 35-35—70
Adam Svensson, Canada 37-33—70
Brendon Todd, United States 36-34—70
Sami Valimaki, Finland 35-35—70
Matt Wallace, England 34-36—70
Tim Widing, Sweden 33-37—70
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 36-35—71
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-37—71
Wyndham Clark, United States 33-38—71
Eric Cole, United States 34-37—71
Jason Day, Australia 35-36—71
Lucas Glover, United States 34-37—71
Talor Gooch, United States 36-35—71
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 35-36—71
Tyrrell Hatton, England 36-35—71
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 33-38—71
Lee Hodges, United States 36-35—71
Charley Hoffman, United States 35-36—71
Keith Mitchell, United States 33-38—71
Francesco Molinari, Italy 36-35—71
Keita Nakajima, Japan 36-35—71
Adam Schenk, United States 36-35—71
Braden Shattuck, United States 34-37—71
Sepp Straka, Austria 34-37—71
Gary Woodland, United States 37-34—71
Will Zalatoris, United States 34-37—71
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 34-38—72
Evan Bowser, United States 37-35—72
Sam Burns, United States 35-37—72
Tommy Fleetwood, England 36-36—72
Rickie Fowler, United States 36-36—72
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 34-38—72
Brice Garnett, United States 35-37—72
Brian Harman, United States 36-36—72
Beau Hossler, United States 35-37—72
Min Woo Lee, Australia 36-36—72
Peter Malnati, United States 36-36—72
Kyle Mendoza, United States 35-37—72
Grayson Murray, United States 32-40—72
Vincent Norrman, Sweden 37-35—72
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 35-37—72
J.T. Poston, United States 35-37—72
David Puig, Spain 36-36—72
Adam Scott, Australia 35-37—72
Nick Taylor, Canada 36-36—72
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 34-38—72
Jimmy Walker, United States 35-37—72
Tiger Woods, United States 35-37—72
Wyatt Worthington, United States 33-39—72
Josh Bevell, United States 35-38—73
Akshay Bhatia, United States 36-37—73
Zac Blair, United States 36-37—73
Tyler Collet, United States 36-37—73
Ben Griffin, United States 34-39—73
Sungjae Im, South Korea 38-35—73
Dustin Johnson, United States 33-40—73
Jared Jones, United States 35-38—73
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 36-37—73
Chris Kirk, United States 37-36—73
Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 36-37—73
Brad Marek, United States 37-36—73
Denny McCarthy, United States 37-36—73
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 35-38—73
Andy Ogletree, United States 36-37—73
C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 34-39—73
Ben Polland, United States 38-35—73
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 32-41—73
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 38-36—74
Nick Dunlap, United States 36-38—74
Chris Gotterup, United States 37-37—74
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 36-38—74
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 37-37—74
Adrian Meronk, Poland 35-39—74
Phil Mickelson, United States 36-38—74
Alex Smalley, United States 36-38—74
Josh Speight, United States 37-37—74
Andrew Svoboda, United States 36-38—74
Y.E. Yang, South Korea 34-40—74
Preston Cole, United States 38-37—75
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 38-37—75
Jake Knapp, United States 40-35—75
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 37-38—75
Tracy Phillips, United States 37-38—75
Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 38-37—75
Michael Block, United States 40-36—76
Matt Dobyns, United States 35-41—76
Shaun Micheel, United States 39-37—76
Matthieu Pavon, France 33-43—76
John Somers, United States 39-37—76
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 40-37—77
Zac Oakley, United States 39-38—77
Cameron Davis, Australia 38-40—78
Rich Beem, United States 40-39—79
Larkin Gross, United States 39-40—79
Victor Perez, France 38-41—79
Camilo Villegas, Colombia 37-42—79
John Daly, United States 42-40—82
Jeffrey Kellen, United States 42-45—87

