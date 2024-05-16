PGA Championship Scores

Thursday At Valhalla GC Louisville, Ky. Purse: $17.5 million Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71 First Round Xander Schauffele, United States 31-31—62…

Thursday

At Valhalla GC

Louisville, Ky.

Purse: $17.5 million

Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71

First Round

Xander Schauffele, United States 31-31—62 Tony Finau, United States 34-31—65 Mark Hubbard, United States 32-33—65 Sahith Theegala, United States 31-34—65 Thomas Detry, Belgium 34-32—66 Tom Hoge, United States 31-35—66 Tom Kim, South Korea 33-33—66 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 32-34—66 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 31-35—66 Maverick McNealy, United States 34-32—66 Collin Morikawa, United States 34-32—66 Austin Eckroat, United States 33-34—67 Brooks Koepka, United States 32-35—67 Ben Kohles, United States 36-31—67 Taylor Moore, United States 32-35—67 Alex Noren, Sweden 31-36—67 Scottie Scheffler, United States 32-35—67 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 32-36—68 Jason Dufner, United States 34-34—68 Harris English, United States 33-35—68 Adam Hadwin, Canada 35-33—68 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 34-34—68 Max Homa, United States 33-35—68 Viktor Hovland, Norway 34-34—68 Martin Kaymer, Germany 35-33—68 Kurt Kitayama, United States 33-35—68 Andrew Putnam, United States 33-35—68 Aaron Rai, England 33-35—68 Cameron Smith, Australia 34-34—68 Jesper Svensson, Sweden 30-38—68 Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 33-35—68 Keegan Bradley, United States 33-36—69 Dean Burmester, South Africa 34-35—69 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 35-34—69 Doug Ghim, United States 36-33—69 Lucas Herbert, Australia 35-34—69 Billy Horschel, United States 33-36—69 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 33-36—69 Luke List, United States 34-35—69 Shane Lowry, Ireland 36-33—69 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 35-34—69 Patrick Reed, United States 35-34—69 Jordan Spieth, United States 36-33—69 Justin Thomas, United States 33-36—69 Jeremy Wells, United States 34-35—69 Cameron Young, United States 34-35—69 Patrick Cantlay, United States 37-33—70 Corey Conners, Canada 34-36—70 Luke Donald, England 34-36—70 Russell Henley, United States 33-37—70 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 34-36—70 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 35-35—70 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 36-34—70 Jesse Mueller, United States 34-36—70 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 34-36—70 Jon Rahm, Spain 38-32—70 Patrick Rodgers, United States 34-36—70 Justin Rose, England 33-37—70 Jordan L. Smith, England 35-35—70 Adam Svensson, Canada 37-33—70 Brendon Todd, United States 36-34—70 Sami Valimaki, Finland 35-35—70 Matt Wallace, England 34-36—70 Tim Widing, Sweden 33-37—70 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 36-35—71 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-37—71 Wyndham Clark, United States 33-38—71 Eric Cole, United States 34-37—71 Jason Day, Australia 35-36—71 Lucas Glover, United States 34-37—71 Talor Gooch, United States 36-35—71 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 35-36—71 Tyrrell Hatton, England 36-35—71 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 33-38—71 Lee Hodges, United States 36-35—71 Charley Hoffman, United States 35-36—71 Keith Mitchell, United States 33-38—71 Francesco Molinari, Italy 36-35—71 Keita Nakajima, Japan 36-35—71 Adam Schenk, United States 36-35—71 Braden Shattuck, United States 34-37—71 Sepp Straka, Austria 34-37—71 Gary Woodland, United States 37-34—71 Will Zalatoris, United States 34-37—71 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 34-38—72 Evan Bowser, United States 37-35—72 Sam Burns, United States 35-37—72 Tommy Fleetwood, England 36-36—72 Rickie Fowler, United States 36-36—72 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 34-38—72 Brice Garnett, United States 35-37—72 Brian Harman, United States 36-36—72 Beau Hossler, United States 35-37—72 Min Woo Lee, Australia 36-36—72 Peter Malnati, United States 36-36—72 Kyle Mendoza, United States 35-37—72 Grayson Murray, United States 32-40—72 Vincent Norrman, Sweden 37-35—72 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 35-37—72 J.T. Poston, United States 35-37—72 David Puig, Spain 36-36—72 Adam Scott, Australia 35-37—72 Nick Taylor, Canada 36-36—72 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 34-38—72 Jimmy Walker, United States 35-37—72 Tiger Woods, United States 35-37—72 Wyatt Worthington, United States 33-39—72 Josh Bevell, United States 35-38—73 Akshay Bhatia, United States 36-37—73 Zac Blair, United States 36-37—73 Tyler Collet, United States 36-37—73 Ben Griffin, United States 34-39—73 Sungjae Im, South Korea 38-35—73 Dustin Johnson, United States 33-40—73 Jared Jones, United States 35-38—73 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 36-37—73 Chris Kirk, United States 37-36—73 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 36-37—73 Brad Marek, United States 37-36—73 Denny McCarthy, United States 37-36—73 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 35-38—73 Andy Ogletree, United States 36-37—73 C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 34-39—73 Ben Polland, United States 38-35—73 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 32-41—73 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 38-36—74 Nick Dunlap, United States 36-38—74 Chris Gotterup, United States 37-37—74 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 36-38—74 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 37-37—74 Adrian Meronk, Poland 35-39—74 Phil Mickelson, United States 36-38—74 Alex Smalley, United States 36-38—74 Josh Speight, United States 37-37—74 Andrew Svoboda, United States 36-38—74 Y.E. Yang, South Korea 34-40—74 Preston Cole, United States 38-37—75 Takumi Kanaya, Japan 38-37—75 Jake Knapp, United States 40-35—75 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 37-38—75 Tracy Phillips, United States 37-38—75 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 38-37—75 Michael Block, United States 40-36—76 Matt Dobyns, United States 35-41—76 Shaun Micheel, United States 39-37—76 Matthieu Pavon, France 33-43—76 John Somers, United States 39-37—76 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 40-37—77 Zac Oakley, United States 39-38—77 Cameron Davis, Australia 38-40—78 Rich Beem, United States 40-39—79 Larkin Gross, United States 39-40—79 Victor Perez, France 38-41—79 Camilo Villegas, Colombia 37-42—79 John Daly, United States 42-40—82 Jeffrey Kellen, United States 42-45—87

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.