Wembley Stadium beefs up security for Champions League final

LONDON (AP) — Wembley Stadium significantly beefed up its security operation for the Champions League final on Saturday, with police making 53 arrests that included several pitch invaders.

Authorities were intent on avoiding a repeat of the lawlessness that tarnished the Euro 2020 showpiece at England’s national stadium.

“We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff,” Metropolitan Police commander Louise Puddefoot said in a statement after Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0.

Three years ago, 2,000 ticketless English fans violently stormed past stewards at Wembley to get inside to watch their men’s national team play Italy in the European Championship final.

The past two Champions League finals have also been marred by problems. UEFA was primarily blamed for security failures in 2022 in Paris when Liverpool and Madrid fans were held in crushed queues. Last year, fans complained of transportation problems accessing the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, where Manchester City beat Inter Milan.

Saturday’s final featured the largest deployment of stewards — 2,500 — in Wembley Stadium history and follows 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) of security upgrades including new gates and perimeter fencing, improved locks on doors, and an internal control room to better monitor fan behavior. Stewards were wearing body cams.

Puddefoot added that videos shared on social media showing people running into entrances “do not necessarily represent successful attempts to enter the stadium. There are typically multiple further levels of security beyond an initial entrance.”

Police had 2,000 officers — including 400 from police forces outside the city — on duty across London. Besides the final, police were on hand at fan events downtown as well as for unrelated protests.

Dortmund fans had a dedicated zone at Hyde Park; Madrid fans at Victoria Embankment. Each team was allotted 25,000 tickets.

Fans were allowed to enter the stadium four hours before kickoff — rather than the usual two hours.

“We’ve learned lessons and additional measures have been implemented,” Chris Bryant, the director of tournaments and events for the English Football Association, said of the Euro 2020 chaos.

An investigation into the disorder found that an estimated 6,000 ticketless and alcohol-fueled fans “recklessly endangered lives” outside the stadium. A portion of them forced their way through disabled access entrances by punching and kicking stewards before England lost to Italy.

