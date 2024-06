French Open Results

Saturday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €19,280,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at…

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €19,280,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Tomas Machac, Czechia, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur (11), Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Tallon Griekspoor (26), Netherlands, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Francisco Cerundolo (23), Argentina, def. Tommy Paul (14), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Holger Rune (13), Denmark, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 5-7, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (7), Norway, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (28), Argentina, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Lorenzo Musetti (30), Italy, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 7-5, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-5, 6-1.

Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Zheng Qinwen (7), China, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini (12), Italy, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.

Elina Svitolina (15), Ukraine, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.

Emma Navarro (22), United States, def. Madison Keys (14), United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, walkover.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, def. Dan Added and Theo Arribage, France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (19), El Salvador, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 1-0, ret.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Chloe Paquet and Clara Burel, France, 6-0, 6-1.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Aldila Sutjiadi (15), Indonesia, def. Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.

Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Wang Xinyu (10), China, def. Alycia Parks and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, and Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-2, 4-1, ret.

