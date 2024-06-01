National Asian Heritage Festival to shut down some DC streets Saturday

The 2024 National Asian Heritage Festival in D.C. will bring about parking restrictions and street closures in the city that drivers should take into consideration Saturday, D.C. police said.

To round out Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, D.C. will be hosting a massive festival celebrating everything the culture has to offer.

The annual National Asian Heritage Festival in D.C. has been celebrating the diversity of Asian heritage and culture since 2006. This year, the event will kickoff with a dance showcase on May 2 and a street fair on June 1. The street fair was postponed from its original scheduled date of May 18.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from approximately 2 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

The following street may be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday if deemed necessary for public safety and traffic mitigation:

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D.C. police said all street closures and listed times are subject to change, and the public should expect parking restrictions along the street and follow posted emergency no parking signage, at the risk of ticketing and towing.

