Mutua Madrid Open Results

Wednesday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Francisco Cerundolo (21), Argentina, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 12-10.

Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (15), United States, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (11), Britain, def. Benjamin Hassan, Germany, and Abdullah Shelbayh, Jordan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (16), France, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, and Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and John Peers (13), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (12), Italy, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, and Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (7), Poland, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Lloyd Glasspool (14), Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (9), Belgium, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 12-10.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa (8), Spain, def. Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, 7-5, 3-6, 10-5.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Barbora Krejcikova (6), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend and Coco Gauff (4), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

