Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins activated 3 days ahead of visiting former team in Philadelphia

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins was activated Friday, three days before the Brewers play in Philadelphia against his former team.

He was in the lineup Friday night against the Chicago White Sox as a designated hitter.

Hoskins went on the injured list May 14 with a right hamstring strain. He’s hitting .223 with nine home runs and 27 RBI.

Infielder-outfielder Owen Miller was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Hoskins spent his first six seasons with the Phillies. In 2022, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 79. He missed all of 2023 with a left ACL tear and then became a free agent.

Milwaukee begins a three-game series against the White Sox on Friday and then starts a three-game set at Philadelphia on Monday.

