Landeskog scores 1st goal in nearly 3 years, Avalanche even series with 4-0 win over Stars in Game 4

DENVER (AP) — Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal in nearly three years, Logan O’Connor had a short-handed tally and the Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 in Game 4 on Saturday night to even their first-round series.

Nathan MacKinnon added a power-play goal, Samuel Girard also scored and Brock Nelson had two assists for the Avalanche. Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves for his first postseason shutout.

The series moves back to Dallas for Game 5 on Monday.

Landeskog’s snap shot in the second period made it 3-0 and sent the capacity crowd into a frenzy. It was Landeskog’s first goal since June 20, 2022, against Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final. He helped the Avalanche hoist the Cup six days later.

The 32-year-old Landeskog was sidelined because of a chronically injured right knee. He made his return in Game 3 — 1,032 days after his last NHL game.

He also had an assist on Girard’s goal.

Jake Oettinger was under constant pressure and made several acrobatic saves to keep this game from completely spiraling out of control. He finished with 31 saves before giving way to Casey DeSmith for the third period.

The Avalanche outshot the Stars by a 48-23 margin. Colorado found rare open ice against the Stars and utilized its speed. Case in point: Nelson zoomed into the Dallas zone and dished it over to Landeskog for the goal.

The Avalanche juggled their power-play unit after going 0 for 6 in Game 3. They added Landeskog to the top line and Valeri Nichushkin to the second team.

It paid off as MacKinnon scored.

