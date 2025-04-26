Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st goal in nearly 3 years in Game 4 against Stars

DENVER (AP) — Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal in nearly three years in the second period…

DENVER (AP) — Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal in nearly three years in the second period of Game 4 against Dallas on Saturday night.

The crowd erupted soon after Landeskog’s snap shot went into the net. He was quickly greeted by teammates along the boards and hugged by Nathan MacKinnon after he made his way over to the bench. Landeskog’s goal came off an assist from Brock Nelson and gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead.

It was Landeskog’s first score since June 20, 2022, against Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Finals. He helped the Avalanche hoist the Cup six days later.

The 32-year-old Landeskog was sidelined for three regular seasons because of a chronically injured right knee. He made his return in Game 3 — some 1,032 days since his last NHL game.

Landeskog’s injury traces back to the 2020 “bubble” season when he was accidentally sliced above the knee by the skate of teammate Cale Makar in a playoff game against Dallas. Landeskog eventually underwent a cartilage transplant procedure on May 10, 2023, and has been on long-term injured reserve.

