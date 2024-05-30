Kieran McKenna signs 4-year deal to remain Ipswich manager

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna signed a four-year contract extension on Thursday after reportedly being considered for…

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna signed a four-year contract extension on Thursday after reportedly being considered for head coaching roles at higher-profile Premier League clubs.

McKenna led Ipswich to back-to-back promotions from England’s third tier to the top flight. His impressive work led to him being mentioned as a potential candidate for the vacant roles at Chelsea and Brighton.

Manchester United was also reportedly interested in McKenna after his previous work as a coach at Old Trafford.

But he has ended speculation about his future by signing a contract that runs through to 2028.

“We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I’m excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years,” McKenna said in the club’s announcement.

“I am so happy to have committed my future to taking the next step with Ipswich Town and am really excited for what’s ahead as we continue this journey together.”

McKenna took over at Ipswich in 2021. He had previously been a member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching team at United.

