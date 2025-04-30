All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 18 12 .600 — Boston 17 14 .548 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 12 .600 — Boston 17 14 .548 1½ Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 3½ Toronto 13 16 .448 4½ Baltimore 11 18 .379 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 18 12 .600 — Cleveland 16 13 .552 1½ Kansas City 15 15 .500 3 Minnesota 13 17 .433 5 Chicago 7 22 .241 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 17 12 .586 — Houston 16 13 .552 1 Texas 16 14 .533 1½ Athletics 15 15 .500 2½ Los Angeles 12 16 .429 4½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 21 9 .700 — Philadelphia 16 13 .552 4½ Atlanta 14 15 .483 6½ Washington 13 17 .433 8 Miami 12 17 .414 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 18 12 .600 — Cincinnati 16 13 .552 1½ Milwaukee 15 15 .500 3 St. Louis 12 17 .414 5½ Pittsburgh 11 19 .367 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 10 .667 — San Francisco 19 11 .633 1 San Diego 18 11 .621 1½ Arizona 15 14 .517 4½ Colorado 4 25 .138 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 15, Baltimore 3

Boston 10, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 1

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 15, Athletics 2

Houston 6, Detroit 4

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Lugo 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-2) at Cleveland (Lively 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-3) at Texas (Mahle 3-0), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Atlanta 8, Colorado 2

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 15, Miami 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Rea 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-2), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 12:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Lord 0-3) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-2), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

