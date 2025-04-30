Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Houston
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Boston
|17
|14
|.548
|—
|Texas
|16
|14
|.533
|½
|Athletics
|15
|15
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|15
|15
|.500
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|14
|15
|.483
|2
|Toronto
|13
|16
|.448
|3
|Minnesota
|13
|17
|.433
|3½
|Los Angeles
|12
|16
|.429
|3½
|Baltimore
|11
|18
|.379
|5
|Chicago
|7
|22
|.241
|9
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 15, Baltimore 3
Boston 10, Toronto 2
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 1
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 15, Athletics 2
Houston 6, Detroit 4
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Lugo 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-2) at Cleveland (Lively 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-3) at Texas (Mahle 3-0), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|19
|11
|.633
|+2½
|San Diego
|18
|11
|.621
|+2
|Cincinnati
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Philadelphia
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Milwaukee
|15
|15
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|14
|15
|.483
|2
|Washington
|13
|17
|.433
|3½
|Miami
|12
|17
|.414
|4
|St. Louis
|12
|17
|.414
|4
|Pittsburgh
|11
|19
|.367
|5½
|Colorado
|4
|25
|.138
|12
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Atlanta 8, Colorado 2
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 15, Miami 2
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Rea 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-2), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 12:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Lord 0-3) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-2), 6:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-2), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
