AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .412; Goldschmidt, New York, .363; Kwan, Cleveland, .333; Bregman, Boston, .331; McKinstry, Detroit, .326; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, .321; Witt, Kansas City, .316; Campbell, Boston, .313; Springer, Toronto, .313; Aranda, Tampa Bay, .294.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Bregman, Boston, 22; Rice, New York, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 20; Soderstrom, Athletics, 20; Torkelson, Detroit, 20; W.Abreu, Boston, 18; Campbell, Boston, 18; Kwan, Cleveland, 18; Rooker, Athletics, 18; Witt, Kansas City, 18.

RBI_Judge, New York, 29; Polanco, Seattle, 25; Torkelson, Detroit, 24; Soderstrom, Athletics, 24; Bregman, Boston, 23; W.Abreu, Boston, 21; Mullins, Baltimore, 20; Manzardo, Cleveland, 19; Volpe, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; France, Minnesota, 18; Devers, Boston, 18.

HITS_Judge, New York, 47; Goldschmidt, New York, 41; Bregman, Boston, 40; Kwan, Cleveland, 38; Bichette, Toronto, 36; Ja.Duran, Boston, 36; Witt, Kansas City, 36; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, 35; Soderstrom, Athletics, 32; Story, Boston, 32.

DOUBLES_Witt, Kansas City, 12; Bregman, Boston, 11; Perez, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 10; Bichette, Toronto, 9; Aranda, Tampa Bay, 8; Campbell, Boston, 8; Correa, Minnesota, 8; Devers, Boston, 8; Ja.Duran, Boston, 8; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 8; Goldschmidt, New York, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 8.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 3; McKinstry, Detroit, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Schuemann, Athletics, 2; Wallner, Minnesota, 2; Waters, Kansas City, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Raleigh, Seattle, 10; Polanco, Seattle, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Soderstrom, Athletics, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Grisham, New York, 8; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, 8; Manzardo, Cleveland, 8; Rice, New York, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Arozarena, Seattle, 8; Giménez, Toronto, 8; Mangum, Tampa Bay, 8; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 7; Meyers, Houston, 7; 6 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Fried, New York, 5-0; E.Clase, Cleveland, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 4-1; Buehler, Boston, 4-1; Mize, Detroit, 4-1; Sears, Athletics, 4-2; Rodón, New York, 4-3; Mahle, Texas, 3-0; Baz, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Hill, New York, 3-0; Lynch, Kansas City, 3-0; Herrin, Cleveland, 3-0.

ERA_Mahle, Texas, 1.14; Fried, New York, 1.20; H.Brown, Houston, 1.22; Crochet, Boston, 2.05; Mize, Detroit, 2.12; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.21; Bubic, Kansas City, 2.25; Skubal, Detroit, 2.34; L.Gilbert, Seattle, 2.37; Baz, Tampa Bay, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Rodón, New York, 52; Crochet, Boston, 50; Ragans, Kansas City, 46; L.Gilbert, Seattle, 44; H.Brown, Houston, 40; Skubal, Detroit, 40; Bassitt, Toronto, 39; Ryan, Minnesota, 39; Eovaldi, Texas, 38; Flaherty, Detroit, 38.

