Cubs and Brewers meet to decide series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (20-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-14, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-0, 3.21 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (2-0, 1.97 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -125, Cubs +105; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has an 11-4 record at home and a 20-14 record overall. The Cubs have gone 13-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 13-5 record on the road and a 20-12 record overall. The Brewers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .418.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with seven home runs while slugging .426. Nico Hoerner is 12-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 13 extra base hits (seven doubles and six home runs). Gary Sanchez is 7-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (hamstring), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.