Cardinals visit the Brewers to start 4-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (15-21, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-15, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (4-1, 0.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -128, Brewers +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a four-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Milwaukee has a 21-15 record overall and a 7-7 record at home. The Brewers have a 15-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 15-21 overall and 9-10 on the road. The Cardinals have a 9-16 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .329 batting average, and has 11 doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBI. Brice Turang is 10-for-35 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Masyn Winn has five doubles and two triples for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 9-for-33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

