NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10 (220½) Indiana

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -132 Boston +112 at N.Y YANKEES -166 Seattle +140 at TORONTO -188 Chicago White Sox +158 Detroit -110 at KANSAS CITY -106 at HOUSTON -196 LA Angels +164

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -136 at PITTSBURGH +116 Milwaukee -136 at MIAMI +116 San Diego -120 at CINCINNATI +102 Atlanta -134 at CHICAGO CUBS +114 at LA DODGERS -168 Arizona +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -112 at CLEVELAND -104 at PHILADELPHIA -162 Texas +136 Minnesota -196 at WASHINGTON +164 Baltimore -152 at ST. LOUIS +128 at OAKLAND -132 Colorado +112

