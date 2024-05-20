Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 10 (220½) Indiana

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -132 Boston +112
at N.Y YANKEES -166 Seattle +140
at TORONTO -188 Chicago White Sox +158
Detroit -110 at KANSAS CITY -106
at HOUSTON -196 LA Angels +164

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -136 at PITTSBURGH +116
Milwaukee -136 at MIAMI +116
San Diego -120 at CINCINNATI +102
Atlanta -134 at CHICAGO CUBS +114
at LA DODGERS -168 Arizona +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -112 at CLEVELAND -104
at PHILADELPHIA -162 Texas +136
Minnesota -196 at WASHINGTON +164
Baltimore -152 at ST. LOUIS +128
at OAKLAND -132 Colorado +112

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up