NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10 (220½) Indiana MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|10
|(220½)
|Indiana
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-132
|Boston
|+112
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-166
|Seattle
|+140
|at TORONTO
|-188
|Chicago White Sox
|+158
|Detroit
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|at HOUSTON
|-196
|LA Angels
|+164
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-136
|at PITTSBURGH
|+116
|Milwaukee
|-136
|at MIAMI
|+116
|San Diego
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|Atlanta
|-134
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+114
|at LA DODGERS
|-168
|Arizona
|+142
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-162
|Texas
|+136
|Minnesota
|-196
|at WASHINGTON
|+164
|Baltimore
|-152
|at ST. LOUIS
|+128
|at OAKLAND
|-132
|Colorado
|+112
