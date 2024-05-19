MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -190 Chicago White Sox +160 Boston -110 at TAMPA BAY…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-190
|Chicago White Sox
|+160
|Boston
|-110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-106
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-132
|Seattle
|+112
|Detroit
|-118
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-205
|LA Angels
|+172
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-120
|at ATLANTA
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|San Diego
|+180
|Milwaukee
|-136
|at MIAMI
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-225
|Arizona
|+188
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+108
|Minnesota
|-184
|at WASHINGTON
|+154
|Baltimore
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Edmonton
|-170
|at VANCOUVER
|+140
