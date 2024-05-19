Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 19, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -190 Chicago White Sox +160
Boston -110 at TAMPA BAY -106
at N.Y YANKEES -132 Seattle +112
Detroit -118 at KANSAS CITY +100
at HOUSTON -205 LA Angels +172

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -120 at ATLANTA +102
at ATLANTA -215 San Diego +180
Milwaukee -136 at MIAMI +116
at LA DODGERS -225 Arizona +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -126 N.Y Mets +108
Minnesota -184 at WASHINGTON +154
Baltimore -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Edmonton -170 at VANCOUVER +140

