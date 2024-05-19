MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -190 Chicago White Sox +160 Boston -110 at TAMPA BAY…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -190 Chicago White Sox +160 Boston -110 at TAMPA BAY -106 at N.Y YANKEES -132 Seattle +112 Detroit -118 at KANSAS CITY +100 at HOUSTON -205 LA Angels +172

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -120 at ATLANTA +102 at ATLANTA -215 San Diego +180 Milwaukee -136 at MIAMI +116 at LA DODGERS -225 Arizona +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -126 N.Y Mets +108 Minnesota -184 at WASHINGTON +154 Baltimore -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Edmonton -170 at VANCOUVER +140

