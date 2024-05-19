Live Radio
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Race Results

The Associated Press

May 19, 2024, 11:42 PM

Friday

At North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Lap length: 0.62 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 200 laps, 0 points.

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 0.

3. (5) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 0.

4. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

5. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200, 0.

6. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 200, 0.

7. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

8. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

9. (9) Michael McDowell, Ford, 200, 0.

10. (14) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

11. (20) Noah Gragson, Ford, 200, 0.

12. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200, 0.

13. (18) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 0.

14. (6) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 200, 0.

15. (4) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

16. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 0.

17. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200, 0.

18. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

19. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 186, 0.

20. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 93.802 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 19 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .636 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 2 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Logano 0-103; B.Keselowski 104; J.Logano 105-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 2 times for 199 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 3; K.Larson, 2; C.Elliott, 1; T.Reddick, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 486; 2. M.Truex, 456; 3. D.Hamlin, 447; 4. C.Elliott, 437; 5. W.Byron, 400; 6. T.Reddick, 396; 7. T.Gibbs, 390; 8. R.Blaney, 371; 9. A.Bowman, 365; 10. R.Chastain, 358; 11. B.Keselowski, 344; 12. C.Buescher, 331; 13. K.Busch, 324; 14. C.Briscoe, 322; 15. C.Bell, 320; 16. B.Wallace, 316.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Sports
