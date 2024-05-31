Blue Jays put right-hander Manoah on IL with elbow sprain, acquire Burr from Phillies

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Alek Manoah on the 15-day injured list Friday because of a…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Alek Manoah on the 15-day injured list Friday because of a sprained elbow, two days after the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist left a start against the White Sox after 1 2/3 innings.

Also Friday, the Blue Jays acquired right-hander Ryan Burr from Philadelphia in exchange for cash and added him to the roster. Burr was 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 15 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Triple-A right-hander Joel Kuhnel was designated for assignment.

Manoah’s IL stint is retroactive to May 30. He’s 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts after missing the start of the season because of shoulder inflammation.

After leaving Wednesday’s win over Chicago, Manoah said his elbow first felt sore during a 6-2 loss at Detroit last Friday.

Manoah was a breakout star for Toronto in 2022, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts. He made the AL All-Star team and finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting.

The big righty struggled last season, twice being optioned to the minors and finishing 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts.

