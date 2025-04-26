Marco Pašalić, Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-0 for club record 4th consecutive shutout

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marco Pašalić had a goal and an assist to help Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-0…

Orlando (4-2-4), which is unbeaten in seven consecutive games, hasn’t allowed a goal in 436 minutes of game time, breaking the previous mark of 364, set mostly during the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs,

Luis Muriel converted from the penalty spot after he drew a foul in the area, conceded by Bartosz Slisz, to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute and score the team’s first goal since a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy on March 29.

Alex Freeman, after an throw-in on the left side, perfectly timed his run down the right side onto a ball played ahead by Pašalić and scored on a rolling shot that went between the legs of goalkeeper Brad Guzan to make it 2-0 in the 51st.

Pašalić capped the scoring in the in 67th when his shot from 25 yards out froze Guzan and bent inside the near post.

Atlanta (2-5-3) — which is winless in four straight, including three consecutive shutout losses — did not record a shot on goal.

Emmanuel Latte Lath, who has scored five of Atlanta’s 11 goals this season, did not play. The 26-year-old designated player was suspended for yellow card accumulation after being show his fifth of the season in a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia last time out.

