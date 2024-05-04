Bernardeschi scores 2 goals to help Toronto beat Dallas 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC, led by two goals from Federico Bernardeschi, beat FC Dallas on Saturday night by a…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC, led by two goals from Federico Bernardeschi, beat FC Dallas on Saturday night by a score of 3-1.

Bernardeschi scored his first goal for Toronto (6-4-1) in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. He added a goal in the 52nd minute, assisted by Jonathan Osorio. Bernardeschi also had one assist in the game.

Bernardeschi, the 30-year-old Italian star, scored for the first time since he netted two goals in a 3-2 loss to CF Montreal on Aug. 20, a string of 19 consecutive games.

Toronto also got one goal from Matthew Longstaff.

Dallas’ (2-6-2) goal was scored by Sam Junqua.

Toronto outshot Dallas 13-7, with six shots on goal to two for Dallas.

