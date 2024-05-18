Bayer Leverkusen completes unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga season and Cologne relegated

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich never managed it. Bayer Leverkusen became the first team since the Bundesliga was founded in…

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich never managed it.

Bayer Leverkusen became the first team since the Bundesliga was founded in 1963 to complete a whole season undefeated on Saturday.

Early goals from Victor Boniface and Robert Andrich gave the league champion a 2-1 win over Augsburg in their last game of the season.

The win was their 28th in 34 Bundesliga games.

Leverkusen, which won the title in April to end Bayern Munich’s 11-year run, is the first team to complete an unbeaten season in any of Europe’s top five leagues since Juventus in the Italian Serie A in 2011-12.

Leverkusen hasn’t lost a game in any competition all season, a record 51-game unbeaten run.

It had a firm grip on Augsburg but Mert Kömür pulled one back in the 62nd minute, prompting Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso to send on Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka, the star players he’d been trying to rest before the Europa League and German Cup finals next week.

COLOGNE DEMOTED, UNION SAFE

Local rival Cologne was relegated. Cologne’s hopes of avoiding the drop evaporated in a 4-1 loss at Heidenheim.

“It’s very sad, such a pity. To say sorry perhaps lacks a little respect,” Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe said of fans’ angry reaction.

Janik Haberer scored in stoppage time for Union Berlin to clinch survival with a 2-1 win over Freiburg.

It came after Union missed a penalty, conceded an equalizer with five minutes remaining in a game it had to win to avoid the relegation playoff, then missed another penalty in stoppage time. Fortunately for Union, Haberer was there to fire in the rebound and send beer cups flying across the stadium.

Union’s win meant Bochum dropped into the playoff place after losing at Werder Bremen 4-1.

Bochum faces Fortuna Düsseldorf over two legs to see which team will play in the Bundesliga next season. Düsseldorf was third in the second division.

Mainz ensured its survival with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg.

BAYERN ONLY THIRD

Stuttgart finished second at Bayern’s expense with a 4-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Bayern slumped to a 4-2 loss at Hoffenheim in Thomas Tuchel’s last game as coach.

“Another bitter defeat,” the furious Tuchel said one day after revealing that talks on him extending his stay at the club fell through.

Bayern’s third place is its worst finish since finishing behind 2011 winner Borussia Dortmund and Leverkusen. It’s the Bavarian powerhouse’s first trophyless season since 2012.

Stuttgart’s 73 points is a club record and it comes after fighting relegation in the previous two seasons.

REUS’ BIG DAY

Marco Reus led Dortmund to a 4-0 win over last-placed Darmstadt. The 34-year-old, who is leaving after 12 years at the end of the season, was handed the captain’s armband for his last Bundesliga game with Dortmund and starred by setting up Ian Maatsen for the opener before scoring with a brilliant free kick.

Dortmund next plays the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1.

A Dortmund win would be good news for Eintracht Frankfurt, which finished sixth in the Bundesliga after drawing with Leipzig 2-2. If Dortmund beats Madrid, Frankfurt would qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

___

AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth in Leverkusen contributed.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.