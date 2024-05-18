Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Saturday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €4,791,105 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Saturday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €4,791,105

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

