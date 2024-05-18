Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Saturday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €4,791,105
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.