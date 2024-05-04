All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|New York
|21
|13
|.618
|1
|Boston
|18
|15
|.545
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|18
|.455
|6½
|Toronto
|15
|18
|.455
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Kansas City
|20
|13
|.606
|½
|Minnesota
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|Detroit
|18
|14
|.563
|2
|Chicago
|6
|26
|.188
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Texas
|17
|16
|.515
|½
|Oakland
|16
|17
|.485
|1½
|Houston
|12
|20
|.375
|5
|Los Angeles
|12
|20
|.375
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Atlanta
|20
|10
|.667
|½
|New York
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|Washington
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|Miami
|9
|25
|.265
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Chicago
|19
|14
|.576
|2
|Cincinnati
|16
|16
|.500
|4½
|St. Louis
|15
|17
|.469
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|19
|.424
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|San Diego
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|San Francisco
|15
|18
|.455
|5½
|Arizona
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|Colorado
|8
|24
|.250
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 3, Boston 1
Texas 6, Washington 0
Houston 8, Cleveland 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0
Washington 9, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 8
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 7, Texas 1
Minnesota 5, Boston 2
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 5, Seattle 3
Oakland 3, Miami 1
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Mize 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Bernardino 0-1) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-2) at Cleveland (Lively 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, Boston 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 11 innings
Texas 6, Washington 0
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 9, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 3, Miami 1
San Diego 7, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Winn 3-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-0), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (King 2-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 5-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.