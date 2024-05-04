All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 21 11 .656 — New York 21 13 .618 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 21 11 .656 — New York 21 13 .618 1 Boston 18 15 .545 3½ Tampa Bay 15 18 .455 6½ Toronto 15 18 .455 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 20 12 .625 — Kansas City 20 13 .606 ½ Minnesota 18 13 .581 1½ Detroit 18 14 .563 2 Chicago 6 26 .188 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 17 15 .531 — Texas 17 16 .515 ½ Oakland 16 17 .485 1½ Houston 12 20 .375 5 Los Angeles 12 20 .375 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 22 11 .667 — Atlanta 20 10 .667 ½ New York 16 16 .500 5½ Washington 16 16 .500 5½ Miami 9 25 .265 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 20 11 .645 — Chicago 19 14 .576 2 Cincinnati 16 16 .500 4½ St. Louis 15 17 .469 5½ Pittsburgh 14 19 .424 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 21 13 .618 — San Diego 17 18 .486 4½ San Francisco 15 18 .455 5½ Arizona 14 19 .424 6½ Colorado 8 24 .250 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 3, Boston 1

Texas 6, Washington 0

Houston 8, Cleveland 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0

Washington 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 8

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 7, Texas 1

Minnesota 5, Boston 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 5, Seattle 3

Oakland 3, Miami 1

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Mize 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Bernardino 0-1) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-2) at Cleveland (Lively 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 11 innings

Texas 6, Washington 0

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 3, Miami 1

San Diego 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-0) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 3-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-0), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (King 2-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 5-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

