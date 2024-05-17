PGA Championship at a glance

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday at the PGA Championship: LEADING: Xander Schauffele with a…

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday at the PGA Championship:

LEADING: Xander Schauffele with a 68 was at 12-under 130.

CHASING: Collin Morikawa (65) was one shot behind.

SPINNING: Scottie Scheffler’s head. The Masters champion was arrested for not following police orders as he tried to pull into the club during an investigation of a fatal bus-pedestrian accident from an hour earlier. He was taken to jail and released in time to make his tee time. Then he shot 66 and was three behind.

LEAVING: Tiger Woods (77) missed the cut for the 13th time in a major as a pro, and the first time in the PGA Championship since 2019. Also missing the cut was Jon Rahm, who now has gone 13 months without a win.

STAYING: Tommy Fleetwood hit a fairway metal to 6 feet for eagle on the last hole for 69 to presumably make the cut on the number.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Eighteen players did not finish before darkness and will resume the second round at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

KEY STATISTIC: The cut was certain to be at least 1-under par, the lowest in PGA Championship history.

NOTEWORTHY: Rahm missed his first cut in a major for the first time since 2019 PGA Championship.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It was kind of nice just to be out there inside the ropes competing. It’s one of my favorite things in the world to do, so I was fortunate to be able to come out here and do it again today.” — Scottie Scheffler, released from jail in time to get to Valhalla just 56 minutes before his tee time.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.