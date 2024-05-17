AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Perez, Kansas City, .335; Peña, Houston, .326; Rutschman, Baltimore, .318; Altuve, Houston, .311; Paredes, Tampa…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Perez, Kansas City, .335; Peña, Houston, .326; Rutschman, Baltimore, .318; Altuve, Houston, .311; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .303; Soto, New York, .301; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .299; Westburg, Baltimore, .295; Toro, Oakland, .293.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 40; Semien, Texas, 34; Henderson, Baltimore, 32; K.Tucker, Houston, 31; Soto, New York, 30; Altuve, Houston, 29; Greene, Detroit, 29; Volpe, New York, 29; Kwan, Cleveland, 28; Peña, Houston, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; Perez, Kansas City, 34; A.García, Texas, 34; Soto, New York, 34; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 33; Semien, Texas, 33; Jeffers, Minnesota, 31; Judge, New York, 30; Westburg, Baltimore, 29; K.Tucker, Houston, 29; Henderson, Baltimore, 29.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 56; Peña, Houston, 56; Rutschman, Baltimore, 55; Semien, Texas, 54; Perez, Kansas City, 53; Soto, New York, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 52; Ja.Duran, Boston, 50; Volpe, New York, 49; Kwan, Cleveland, 47; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 47; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 47; Ward, Los Angeles, 47.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Torkelson, Detroit, 13; Bleday, Oakland, 12; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 12; Sheets, Chicago, 12; J.Smith, Texas, 12; Witt, Kansas City, 12; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 11; Perez, Kansas City, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; K.Tucker, Houston, 11.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 13; Henderson, Baltimore, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 10; Jeffers, Minnesota, 10; Langeliers, Oakland, 10; Raleigh, Seattle, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; A.García, Texas, 10; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 10.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 17; Witt, Kansas City, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Garcia, Kansas City, 10; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 10; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Volpe, New York, 9; 7 tied at 7.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 6-1; Skubal, Detroit, 5-0; Schmidt, New York, 5-1; Fedde, Chicago, 4-0; R.Blanco, Houston, 4-0; Gil, New York, 4-1; Ober, Minnesota, 4-1; Irvin, Baltimore, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 4-1.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.66; Skubal, Detroit, 2.02; Gray, Texas, 2.08; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.09; Olson, Detroit, 2.09; Houck, Boston, 2.17; K.Crawford, Boston, 2.24; Schmidt, New York, 2.49; Fedde, Chicago, 2.60; Kikuchi, Toronto, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 70; Castillo, Seattle, 64; Ragans, Kansas City, 64; Flaherty, Detroit, 63; Gilbert, Seattle, 61; Skubal, Detroit, 60; López, Minnesota, 58; Ryan, Minnesota, 58; Cortes, New York, 57; Houck, Boston, 57.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.