Democrats label Hogan ‘anti-abortion’ even as he describes himself as ‘pro-choice’

Maryland voters in the U.S. Senate race will need to navigate their way through a partisan storm on the issue of abortion as both sides are making completely different claims about Republican candidate Larry Hogan's position.

While Hogan now describes himself as a “pro-choice” candidate, Democrats are calling him “anti-abortion.”

“Larry Hogan has been proudly anti-abortion his entire life,” said Ken Ulman, chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party.

Ulman said, in his opinion, abortion is the single most important issue in the race.

“There’s a lot going on here to mask a lifelong anti-abortion position because he knows how critical it is to the voters of Maryland,” said Ulman. “That’s going to be a choice in November in front of voters, whether they believe Larry Hogan’s lifelong anti-abortion stances or they believe in slogans and consultant advice after a primary.”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Hogan’s Democratic opponent in the race, made a similar statement earlier this week.

“Larry Hogan has said he’s a lifelong Republican, and if he’s elected, he will give Republicans the majority that they need to pass a national abortion ban,” Alsobrooks said.

In a statement to WTOP, Hogan said that he supports “restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”

“No one should come between a woman and her doctor,” Hogan added.

After securing the Republican nomination in the Senate race Tuesday, Hogan talked about abortion during his victory speech.

“Let me, once again, set the record straight,” Hogan said. “To the women of Maryland: You have my word that I will continue to protect your right to make your own reproductive health decisions.”

The former two-term Maryland governor has historically shied away from answering questions about abortion, but Hogan is now leaning into the issue more than he ever has in his political career.

Hogan and Alsobrooks are running to succeed retiring Sen. Ben Cardin.

If Hogan were to win, he’d be the first Republican in more than 40 years to win a Senate seat in the blue state of Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2 to 1 ratio statewide.

