All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 31 15 .674 — Baltimore 28 14 .667 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 31 15 .674 — Baltimore 28 14 .667 1 Tampa Bay 24 22 .522 7 Boston 22 23 .489 8½ Toronto 19 24 .442 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 28 17 .622 — Kansas City 27 19 .587 1½ Minnesota 24 20 .545 3½ Detroit 22 22 .500 5½ Chicago 14 31 .311 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 24 21 .533 — Texas 23 23 .500 1½ Houston 20 25 .444 4 Oakland 19 28 .404 6 Los Angeles 17 28 .378 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 14 .696 — Atlanta 26 15 .634 3½ Washington 20 23 .465 10½ New York 20 24 .455 11 Miami 14 32 .304 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 26 18 .591 — Chicago 25 21 .543 2 Pittsburgh 21 25 .457 6 St. Louis 19 25 .432 7 Cincinnati 19 26 .422 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 30 17 .638 — San Diego 23 24 .489 7 Arizona 21 24 .467 8 San Francisco 21 25 .457 8½ Colorado 15 29 .341 13½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 5

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Oakland 2

Houston 5, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

St. Louis 10, Boston 6

Detroit 13, Arizona 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keller 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 1-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-6) at Texas (Ureña 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 3, Atlanta 1

Houston 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 10, Boston 6

Detroit 13, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 10, Colorado 5

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

