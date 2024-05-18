All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Baltimore
|28
|14
|.667
|1
|Tampa Bay
|24
|22
|.522
|7
|Boston
|22
|23
|.489
|8½
|Toronto
|19
|24
|.442
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Kansas City
|27
|19
|.587
|1½
|Minnesota
|24
|20
|.545
|3½
|Detroit
|22
|22
|.500
|5½
|Chicago
|14
|31
|.311
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|24
|21
|.533
|—
|Texas
|23
|23
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|20
|25
|.444
|4
|Oakland
|19
|28
|.404
|6
|Los Angeles
|17
|28
|.378
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|32
|14
|.696
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|15
|.634
|3½
|Washington
|20
|23
|.465
|10½
|New York
|20
|24
|.455
|11
|Miami
|14
|32
|.304
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Chicago
|25
|21
|.543
|2
|Pittsburgh
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|St. Louis
|19
|25
|.432
|7
|Cincinnati
|19
|26
|.422
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|San Diego
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|Arizona
|21
|24
|.467
|8
|San Francisco
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|Colorado
|15
|29
|.341
|13½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 5
Houston 8, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Oakland 2
Houston 5, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3
St. Louis 10, Boston 6
Detroit 13, Arizona 0
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keller 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Stripling 1-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-6) at Texas (Ureña 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 3, Atlanta 1
Houston 5, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 10, Boston 6
Detroit 13, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 3
San Francisco 10, Colorado 5
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.