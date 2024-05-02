2-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem loses in qualifying in final Roland Garros appearance

PARIS (AP) — Two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem lost in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday in his final match…

PARIS (AP) — Two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem lost in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday in his final match at the French Open.

Thiem was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by Otto Virtanen on Court Suzanne Lenglen and won’t make an 11th and final appearance in the main draw of the clay-court Grand Slam.

Thiem, who reached the final at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the year after struggling to return to top form following a wrist injury.

After his loss, Thiem received a standing ovation during a farewell ceremony, amid chants of “Thank you Domi, Thank you Domi.”

Thiem, a former U.S. Open winner, has dropped to the 131st spot in the rankings and did not receive a wild card at the French Open. He did not hold a grudge.

“I slowly built up a great, great relationship with the tournament, relationship with all of you guys, with all fans,” Thiem said. “I’ve really enjoyed every single year of it.”

The 30-year-old Austrian won his only Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2020. His five-set victory over Alexander Zverev made Thiem the first man to overcome a two-set deficit in a U.S. Open final in 71 years.

Thiem also was runner-up at the 2020 Australian Open and reached a career-high No. 3 ranking that year. He stayed in the top five until he injured his right wrist in June 2021, which sidelined him for nine months and has hampered his game ever since.

Thiem has won a total of 17 titles.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.