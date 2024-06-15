Spain’s Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest player to appear, set up goal at European Championship

BERLIN (AP) — Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to appear at a European Championship on Saturday when he…

BERLIN (AP) — Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to appear at a European Championship on Saturday when he started in Spain’s 3-0 win over Croatia in its opening game.

Yamal also became the youngest player to set up a goal at the tournament when he crossed for Dani Carvajal to score Spain’s third goal before the break. Enzo Scifo was 18 when he set up a goal for Belgium against Yugoslavia in 1984.

Yamal is 16 years, 338 days. The previous youngest record-holder was Kacper Kozlowski of Poland, who was 17 years, 246 days in 2021 when he played against Spain.

“He is impressing everyone. He has to keep improving every day and over time he will become a wonderful footballer,” Spain coach Luis De La Fuente said.

It was Yamal’s eighth appearance for Spain. He played 47 games in the Spanish league and Champions League for Barcelona last season.

Yamal will turn 17 the day before the Euro 2024 final on July 14 in Berlin.

