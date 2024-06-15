Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 15, 2024, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -184 Oakland +154
at TORONTO OFF Cleveland OFF
Detroit -118 at HOUSTON +100
N.Y Yankees -164 at BOSTON +138
at SEATTLE -126 Texas +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -166 St. Louis +140
Miami -116 at WASHINGTON -102
at MILWAUKEE -134 Cincinnati +114
San Diego -120 at N.Y METS +102
Pittsburgh -184 at COLORADO +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -172 Philadelphia +144
at SAN FRANCISCO -152 LA Angels +128
at ATLANTA -156 Tampa Bay +132
at LA DODGERS -210 Kansas City +176
at ARIZONA OFF Chicago White Sox OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -122 Florida +102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up