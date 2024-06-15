MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -184 Oakland +154 at TORONTO OFF Cleveland OFF Detroit -118…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Detroit
|-118
|at HOUSTON
|+100
|N.Y Yankees
|-164
|at BOSTON
|+138
|at SEATTLE
|-126
|Texas
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-166
|St. Louis
|+140
|Miami
|-116
|at WASHINGTON
|-102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+114
|San Diego
|-120
|at N.Y METS
|+102
|Pittsburgh
|-184
|at COLORADO
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-172
|Philadelphia
|+144
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-152
|LA Angels
|+128
|at ATLANTA
|-156
|Tampa Bay
|+132
|at LA DODGERS
|-210
|Kansas City
|+176
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-122
|Florida
|+102
