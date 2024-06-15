MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -184 Oakland +154 at TORONTO OFF Cleveland OFF Detroit -118…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -184 Oakland +154 at TORONTO OFF Cleveland OFF Detroit -118 at HOUSTON +100 N.Y Yankees -164 at BOSTON +138 at SEATTLE -126 Texas +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -166 St. Louis +140 Miami -116 at WASHINGTON -102 at MILWAUKEE -134 Cincinnati +114 San Diego -120 at N.Y METS +102 Pittsburgh -184 at COLORADO +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -172 Philadelphia +144 at SAN FRANCISCO -152 LA Angels +128 at ATLANTA -156 Tampa Bay +132 at LA DODGERS -210 Kansas City +176 at ARIZONA OFF Chicago White Sox OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -122 Florida +102

