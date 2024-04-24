The WNBA’s Dallas Wings are planning a move downtown from the suburbs in two years

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Wings are planning a move to the WNBA club’s namesake city under a 15-year deal…

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Wings are planning a move to the WNBA club’s namesake city under a 15-year deal approved Wednesday by the Dallas City Council.

Pending league approval of the $19 million agreement, the Wings will move to an arena that is part of the Dallas convention center for the 2026 season. The team plans to play two more seasons in its current home at the University of Texas at Arlington, about 20 miles from downtown Dallas.

The Wings moved to the College Park Center at UT-Arlington in 2016 after spending the previous six seasons in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The franchise originated in Detroit in 1998.

Now known as the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Arena, the venue was home to the Dallas Chaparrals of the American Basketball Association for six seasons. That club moved to San Antonio in 1973 and became the Spurs, who joined the NBA after the ABA folded in 1976.

The city council recently approved a $7.7 million renovation of the arena, which previously had a capacity of almost 10,000.

The Wings recently announced their first sellout of season tickets after setting an attendance record and advancing in the playoffs for the first time last year.

“This deal has been a top priority for us because we know the Dallas Wings will soar in the city they represent,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. “We will be thrilled to welcome the Wings to the heart of our city.”

