Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, May 1 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Arizona St., First Round, Los Angeles

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: UC Davis vs. Colorado, First Round, Los Angeles

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, First Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Milwaukee

4 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Colorado at Miami

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Boston, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Boston, Game 5 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 5 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 5

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — King Cup: Al-Khaleej at Al-Nassr, Semifinal

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Borussia Dortmund, Semifinal – Leg 1

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship Preliminary Round: York United FC at Forge FC Hamilton

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus Crew at Monterrey, Semifinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland Thorns at Bay FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.