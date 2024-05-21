Braves visit the Cubs to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (27-17, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (26-22, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40…

Atlanta Braves (27-17, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (26-22, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (3-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (4-0, 1.49 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -129, Cubs +108; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves to open a three-game series.

Chicago has gone 14-9 in home games and 26-22 overall. The Cubs are 17-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta is 27-17 overall and 11-9 on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .269 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 18 walks and 12 RBI. Cody Bellinger is 13-for-41 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 14 home runs and 43 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-36 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (hamstring), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (oblique), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (head), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.