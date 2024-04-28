NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 10½ (203½) at MIAMI Oklahoma City 4½ (204½) at NEW ORLEANS at DENVER…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 10½ (203½) at MIAMI Oklahoma City 4½ (204½) at NEW ORLEANS at DENVER 7½ (217) LA Lakers

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -126 N.Y Yankees +108 at TORONTO -152 Kansas City +128 Minnesota -162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -154 Washington +130 Chicago Cubs -122 at N.Y METS +104 LA Dodgers -148 at ARIZONA +126 Cincinnati -112 at SAN DIEGO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -112 at DETROIT -104 Tampa Bay OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF Philadelphia -134 at LA ANGELS +114 Atlanta -156 at SEATTLE +132 Pittsburgh -136 at OAKLAND +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -196 Tampa Bay +162 Dallas -115 at VEGAS -104

