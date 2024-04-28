Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 28, 2024, 11:57 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 10½ (203½) at MIAMI
Oklahoma City (204½) at NEW ORLEANS
at DENVER (217) LA Lakers

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -126 N.Y Yankees +108
at TORONTO -152 Kansas City +128
Minnesota -162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -154 Washington +130
Chicago Cubs -122 at N.Y METS +104
LA Dodgers -148 at ARIZONA +126
Cincinnati -112 at SAN DIEGO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -112 at DETROIT -104
Tampa Bay OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF
Philadelphia -134 at LA ANGELS +114
Atlanta -156 at SEATTLE +132
Pittsburgh -136 at OAKLAND +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -196 Tampa Bay +162
Dallas -115 at VEGAS -104

