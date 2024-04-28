NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 10½ (203½) at MIAMI Oklahoma City 4½ (204½) at NEW ORLEANS at DENVER…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|10½
|(203½)
|at MIAMI
|Oklahoma City
|4½
|(204½)
|at NEW ORLEANS
|at DENVER
|7½
|(217)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|N.Y Yankees
|+108
|at TORONTO
|-152
|Kansas City
|+128
|Minnesota
|-162
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-154
|Washington
|+130
|Chicago Cubs
|-122
|at N.Y METS
|+104
|LA Dodgers
|-148
|at ARIZONA
|+126
|Cincinnati
|-112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-134
|at LA ANGELS
|+114
|Atlanta
|-156
|at SEATTLE
|+132
|Pittsburgh
|-136
|at OAKLAND
|+116
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-196
|Tampa Bay
|+162
|Dallas
|-115
|at VEGAS
|-104
