Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (15-23, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-15, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (15-23, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-15, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -174, Cardinals +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee is 23-15 overall and 9-7 at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis is 15-23 overall and 9-12 on the road. The Cardinals have gone 8-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads Milwaukee with eight home runs while slugging .460. Willy Adames is 10-for-39 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Masyn Winn has five doubles, two triples and seven RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 9-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Cardinals: 2-8, .210 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.