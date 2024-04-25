Florida sues ACC seeking records in dispute with FSU over conference exit fees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s attorney general sued the Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday in an attempt to receive the…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s attorney general sued the Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday in an attempt to receive the media rights contracts with Florida State University as part of an ongoing dispute as FSU seeks to leave the conference.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the ACC has failed to turn over the contracts despite a public records request she made in January. She argues that the contracts are public records because it involves an agreement with a government-run university.

The university and conference are suing each other as FSU seeks to leave the ACC and explore a more lucrative landing spot. The Seminoles are challenging an agreement that binds the school to the league for the next 12 years with more than half a billion dollars in fees for leaving.

On Monday, a judge ordered the two sides into mediation.

FSU had been signaling discontent for a year about the ACC falling further behind the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference in payouts, even while raking in record revenues.

The ACC’s revenue increased to nearly $617 million during the 2021-22 season, with an average distribution of nearly $39.5 million per school for full members. Still, that leaves ACC schools receiving about $10 million a year less than SEC schools even though ESPN is partnered with both leagues in broadcast deals.

Clemson, another ACC school, has joined FSU in challenging the ACC’s right to charge hundreds of millions of dollars to leave the conference.

Neither Clemson nor Florida State has filed formal notice to withdraw from the ACC.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.