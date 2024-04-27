Everton ensures 71st straight year in England’s top flight by defeating Brentford to beat the drop

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton capped a season-defining week with a third straight home victory to secure its English Premier…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton capped a season-defining week with a third straight home victory to secure its English Premier League status on Saturday.

Holding midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored in a 1-0 win over Brentford to ensure Everton’s final season at Goodison Park will be in the top flight, where the team has played since 1954.

Last weekend, Gueye’s first goal at Goodison since February 2017 paved the way for a crucial win over Nottingham Forest. And, after a rare victory over Liverpool in midweek, the Senegal international made it two in three games when he fired home through a crowd of players to settle an uninspiring match.

The quality of entertainment will matter little to Everton and its fans as the win took the team out of the reach of 18th-placed Luton, which was beaten earlier Saturday at Wolverhampton. Everton is 11 points clear of Luton with three matches remaining.

Celebrations were muted at the final whistle in the knowledge that, without two separate deductions totaling eight points for breaches of profitability and sustainability rules, life would have been a lot more comfortable for Sean Dyche’s team.

With Goodison getting a farewell season in the Premier League for Everton’s 71st consecutive top-flight campaign before a move to Bramley-Moore Dock, the club’s future now rests on a takeover by 777 Partners, which is about to drag into a 10th month.

