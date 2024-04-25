Live Radio
2024 NFL Draft Selections

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 11:59 PM

Thursday, April 25
FIRST ROUND

1. Chicago (from Carolina), Caleb Williams, qb, Southern Cal.

2. Washington, Jayden Daniels, qb, LSU.

3. New England, Drake Maye, qb, North Carolina.

4. Arizona, Marvin Harrison Jr., wr, Ohio State.

5. L.A. Chargers, Joe Alt, ot, Notre Dame.

6. N.Y. Giants, Malik Nabers, wr, LSU.

7. Tennessee, J.C. Latham, ot, Alabama.

8. Atlanta, Michael Penix Jr., qb, Washington.

9. Chicago, Rome Odunze, wr, Washington.

10. Minnesota (from N.Y. Jets), J.J. McCarthy, qb, Michigan.

11. N.Y. Jets (from Minnesota), Olumuyiwa Fashanu, ot, Penn State.

12. Denver, Bo Nix, qb, Oregon.

13. Las Vegas, Brock Bowers, te, Georgia.

14. New Orleans, Taliese Fuaga, ot, Oregon State.

15. Indianapolis, Laiatu Latu, edge, UCLA.

16. Seattle, Byron Murphy II, dt, Texas.

17. Minnesota (from Jacksonville), Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama.

18. Cincinnati, Amarius Mims, ot, Georgia.

19. L.A. Rams, Jared Verse, edge, Florida State.

20. Pittsburgh, Troy Fautanu, ot, Washington.

21. Miami, Chop Robinson, edge, Penn State.

22. Philadelphia, Quinyon Mitchell, cb, Toledo.

23. Jacksonville (from CLE through HOU and MIN), Brian Thomas Jr., wr, LSU.

24. Detroit (from Dallas), Terrion Arnold, cb, Alabama.

25. Green Bay, Jordan Morgan, ot, Arizona.

26. Tampa Bay, Graham Barton, c, Duke.

27. Arizona (from Houston), Darius Robinson, de, Missouri.

28. Kansas City (from Buffalo), Xavier Worthy, wr, Texas.

29. Dallas (from Detroit), Tyler Guyton, ot, Oklahoma.

30. Baltimore, Nate Wiggins, cb, Clemson.

31. San Francisco, Ricky Pearsall, wr, Florida.

32. Carolina (from KC through BUF), Xavier Legette, wr, South Carolina.

