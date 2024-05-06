AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Altuve, Houston, .343; Perez, Kansas City, .328; Rutschman, Baltimore, .324; Peña, Houston, .323; Soto, New…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Altuve, Houston, .343; Perez, Kansas City, .328; Rutschman, Baltimore, .324; Peña, Houston, .323; Soto, New York, .316; Witt, Kansas City, .314; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .308; J.Smith, Texas, .293; Jeffers, Minnesota, .291.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 31; Kwan, Cleveland, 28; Greene, Detroit, 27; Henderson, Baltimore, 26; Altuve, Houston, 25; Semien, Texas, 24; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Soto, New York, 23; K.Tucker, Houston, 23; Volpe, New York, 23.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 30; Soto, New York, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; A.García, Texas, 27; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 26; Henderson, Baltimore, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 24; Jeffers, Minnesota, 23; Westburg, Baltimore, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 23; K.Tucker, Houston, 23.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 48; Kwan, Cleveland, 47; Rutschman, Baltimore, 45; Witt, Kansas City, 44; Soto, New York, 43; Peña, Houston, 42; Perez, Kansas City, 41; Ja.Duran, Boston, 38; Semien, Texas, 38; Ward, Los Angeles, 38.

DOUBLES_Jeffers, Minnesota, 11; Torkelson, Detroit, 11; Sheets, Chicago, 10; J.Smith, Texas, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Castro, Minnesota, 9; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; 11 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 5; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Henderson, Baltimore, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 9; Greene, Detroit, 9; K.Tucker, Houston, 9; Rooker, Oakland, 8; Raleigh, Seattle, 8; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 8; Perez, Kansas City, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; Soto, New York, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 14; Witt, Kansas City, 12; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 9; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 8; Garcia, Kansas City, 8; Adell, Los Angeles, 7; Altuve, Houston, 7; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Volpe, New York, 7.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 5-1; Skubal, Detroit, 4-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Berríos, Toronto, 4-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Sandlin, Cleveland, 3-0; Schreiber, Kansas City, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.

ERA_Berríos, Toronto, 1.44; K.Crawford, Boston, 1.56; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.60; Gilbert, Seattle, 1.69; Skubal, Detroit, 1.90; Houck, Boston, 1.99; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.10; Singer, Kansas City, 2.46; Gray, Texas, 2.50; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.61; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.61; B.Miller, Seattle, 2.61.

STRIKEOUTS_Castillo, Seattle, 56; Flaherty, Detroit, 56; Ragans, Kansas City, 54; Crochet, Chicago, 53; Skubal, Detroit, 53; Gilbert, Seattle, 50; Cortes, New York, 46; Houck, Boston, 46; Ryan, Minnesota, 46; López, Minnesota, 45.

