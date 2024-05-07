All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 23 11 .676 — New York 23 13 .639 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 23 11 .676 — New York 23 13 .639 1 Boston 19 16 .543 4½ Tampa Bay 18 18 .500 6 Toronto 16 19 .457 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 23 12 .657 — Minnesota 20 14 .588 2½ Kansas City 21 15 .583 2½ Detroit 18 17 .514 5 Chicago 8 27 .229 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 20 16 .556 — Seattle 19 16 .543 ½ Oakland 17 19 .472 3 Houston 12 22 .353 7 Los Angeles 12 23 .343 7½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 25 11 .694 — Atlanta 20 12 .625 3 Washington 17 17 .500 7 New York 17 18 .486 7½ Miami 10 27 .270 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 20 14 .588 — Chicago 21 15 .583 — Pittsburgh 17 19 .472 4 Cincinnati 16 18 .471 4 St. Louis 15 20 .429 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 24 13 .649 — San Diego 19 19 .500 5½ Arizona 15 20 .429 8 San Francisco 15 21 .417 8½ Colorado 8 26 .235 14½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 2, 8 innings

Washington 11, Toronto 8

Texas 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1

Boston 9, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 11, Cincinnati 1

Miami 12, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 1

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Stripling 1-5), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 3-1) at Washington (Williams 3-0), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-3) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-4), 6:50 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-1) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3

Washington 11, Toronto 8

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 11, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 11, San Diego 4

Miami 12, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 5, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 4, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 3

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 3-2) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 3-1) at Washington (Williams 3-0), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-1) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-4), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 2-1) at Colorado (Hudson 0-5), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

