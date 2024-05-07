All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|1
|Boston
|19
|16
|.543
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|18
|18
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Minnesota
|20
|14
|.588
|2½
|Kansas City
|21
|15
|.583
|2½
|Detroit
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|Chicago
|8
|27
|.229
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Seattle
|19
|16
|.543
|½
|Oakland
|17
|19
|.472
|3
|Houston
|12
|22
|.353
|7
|Los Angeles
|12
|23
|.343
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Atlanta
|20
|12
|.625
|3
|Washington
|17
|17
|.500
|7
|New York
|17
|18
|.486
|7½
|Miami
|10
|27
|.270
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Chicago
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Pittsburgh
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|Cincinnati
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|St. Louis
|15
|20
|.429
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|San Diego
|19
|19
|.500
|5½
|Arizona
|15
|20
|.429
|8
|San Francisco
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|Colorado
|8
|26
|.235
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 2, 8 innings
Washington 11, Toronto 8
Texas 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1
Boston 9, Minnesota 2
Seattle 5, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 11, Cincinnati 1
Miami 12, Oakland 3
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 3, Seattle 1
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Stripling 1-5), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 3-1) at Washington (Williams 3-0), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-3) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-4), 6:50 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-1) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3
Washington 11, Toronto 8
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 11, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 11, San Diego 4
Miami 12, Oakland 3
Philadelphia 5, San Francisco 4
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 4, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 3
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 3-2) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 3-1) at Washington (Williams 3-0), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-1) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-4), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 2-1) at Colorado (Hudson 0-5), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
