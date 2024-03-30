Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres leaves game after being hit on right thumb by pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees’ second baseman Gleyber Torres left Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros after being…

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees’ second baseman Gleyber Torres left Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros after being hit on the right thumb with a 93.1 mph fastball.

Torres was plunked by Tayler Scott with one out in the seventh inning. He fell to the ground and writhed in a pain for a couple of minutes before being checked by an athletic trainer and trotting to first base.

He remained in the game to start the bottom of the seventh but was replaced by Jahmai Jones during a mound visit with one out.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said X-rays were negative. Torres left the game because the thumb started to swell, Boone said.

Torres said he hoped to play Saturday.

“Feeling good,” he said. “From the beginning it’s a little bit sore right now. But I’m glad the X-rays came (back) negative. It’s just a little sore where the ball hit me, but nothing crazy.”

Torres went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before leaving the game.

