UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 5 0 0 1.000 132 68 Michigan 3…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 5 0 0 1.000 132 68 Michigan 3 2 0 .600 109 93 Memphis 1 4 0 .200 86 132 Houston 1 4 0 .200 76 116

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 4 1 0 .800 151 95 San Antonio 4 1 0 .800 115 86 DC 2 3 0 .400 94 138 Arlington 0 5 0 .000 90 125

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio 25, Arlington 15

Birmingham 32, Houston 9

Sunday, April 28

St. Louis 45, DC 12

Michigan 35, Memphis 18

Saturday, May 4

Birmingham at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Arlington at Michigan, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at DC, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Memphis at Arlington, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Michigan at DC, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.