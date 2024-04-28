UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|132
|68
|Michigan
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|109
|93
|Memphis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|86
|132
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|76
|116
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|151
|95
|San Antonio
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|115
|86
|DC
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|94
|138
|Arlington
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|90
|125
Saturday, April 27
San Antonio 25, Arlington 15
Birmingham 32, Houston 9
Sunday, April 28
St. Louis 45, DC 12
Michigan 35, Memphis 18
Saturday, May 4
Birmingham at Memphis, 12 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 5
Arlington at Michigan, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at DC, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
Memphis at Arlington, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 12
Michigan at DC, 12 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 3 p.m.
