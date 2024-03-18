NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|13½
|(204)
|Charlotte
|Houston
|8
|(229)
|at WASHINGTON
|New Orleans
|7½
|(216½)
|at BROOKLYN
|Dallas
|8
|(231½)
|at SAN ANTONIO
|Denver
|5½
|(212½)
|at MINNESOTA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at HOWARD
|3½
|Wagner
|at LSU
|2½
|North Texas
|at PROVIDENCE
|3½
|Boston College
|at OHIO STATE
|10½
|Cornell
|at GEORGIA
|1½
|Xavier
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|5½
|Richmond
|at BUTLER
|3½
|Minnesota
|at UCF
|4½
|South Florida
|at IOWA
|5½
|Kansas State
|Colorado State
|2½
|at VIRGINIA
|at UTAH
|7½
|UC Irvine
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-137
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+114
|at BOSTON
|-225
|Ottawa
|+184
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-126
|Winnipeg
|+105
|at NEW JERSEY
|-137
|Pittsburgh
|+114
|at DETROIT
|-176
|Columbus
|+146
|Carolina
|-162
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|+134
|at NASHVILLE
|-410
|San Jose
|+315
|Colorado
|-205
|at ST. LOUIS
|+168
|at EDMONTON
|-375
|Montreal
|+290
|at VANCOUVER
|-194
|Buffalo
|+160
|Minnesota
|-215
|at ANAHEIM
|+176
|at VEGAS
|-140
|Tampa Bay
|+116
|at LOS ANGELES
|-375
|Chicago
|+290
