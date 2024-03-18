Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 18, 2024, 11:54 PM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 13½ (204) Charlotte
Houston 8 (229) at WASHINGTON
New Orleans (216½) at BROOKLYN
Dallas 8 (231½) at SAN ANTONIO
Denver (212½) at MINNESOTA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at HOWARD Wagner
at LSU North Texas
at PROVIDENCE Boston College
at OHIO STATE 10½ Cornell
at GEORGIA Xavier
at VIRGINIA TECH Richmond
at BUTLER Minnesota
at UCF South Florida
at IOWA Kansas State
Colorado State at VIRGINIA
at UTAH UC Irvine

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -137 at PHILADELPHIA +114
at BOSTON -225 Ottawa +184
at N.Y RANGERS -126 Winnipeg +105
at NEW JERSEY -137 Pittsburgh +114
at DETROIT -176 Columbus +146
Carolina -162 at N.Y ISLANDERS +134
at NASHVILLE -410 San Jose +315
Colorado -205 at ST. LOUIS +168
at EDMONTON -375 Montreal +290
at VANCOUVER -194 Buffalo +160
Minnesota -215 at ANAHEIM +176
at VEGAS -140 Tampa Bay +116
at LOS ANGELES -375 Chicago +290

