NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 13½ (204) Charlotte Houston 8 (229) at WASHINGTON New Orleans 7½ (216½)…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 13½ (204) Charlotte Houston 8 (229) at WASHINGTON New Orleans 7½ (216½) at BROOKLYN Dallas 8 (231½) at SAN ANTONIO Denver 5½ (212½) at MINNESOTA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HOWARD 3½ Wagner at LSU 2½ North Texas at PROVIDENCE 3½ Boston College at OHIO STATE 10½ Cornell at GEORGIA 1½ Xavier at VIRGINIA TECH 5½ Richmond at BUTLER 3½ Minnesota at UCF 4½ South Florida at IOWA 5½ Kansas State Colorado State 2½ at VIRGINIA at UTAH 7½ UC Irvine

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -137 at PHILADELPHIA +114 at BOSTON -225 Ottawa +184 at N.Y RANGERS -126 Winnipeg +105 at NEW JERSEY -137 Pittsburgh +114 at DETROIT -176 Columbus +146 Carolina -162 at N.Y ISLANDERS +134 at NASHVILLE -410 San Jose +315 Colorado -205 at ST. LOUIS +168 at EDMONTON -375 Montreal +290 at VANCOUVER -194 Buffalo +160 Minnesota -215 at ANAHEIM +176 at VEGAS -140 Tampa Bay +116 at LOS ANGELES -375 Chicago +290

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.