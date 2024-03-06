Wyatt Johnston scores hat trick, Stars erase 3-goal deficit in 3rd to beat Sharks 7-6 in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston had his first career hat trick and the Dallas Stars rallied from three…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston had his first career hat trick and the Dallas Stars rallied from three goals down in the third period to beat the San Jose Sharks on Roope Hintz’s overtime goal on Tuesday night.

Johnston had a five-point night with two assists, Logan Stankoven had two goals and two assists, and Jamie Benn had a goal and three assists to get Dallas off to a good start on a three-game California swing.

Jake Oettinger made 14 saves.

Anthony Duclair had his third two-goal game since the All-Star break and added two assists to lead the Sharks, who are winless in their last eight games.

Fabian Zetterlund, Ryan Carpenter, Filip Zadina and Mikael Granlund also scored for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves.

OILERS 2, BRUINS 1, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored 2:18 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and Edmonton beat Boston for its fifth consecutive victory.

Draisaitl also tied it at 1 with his 31st goal of the season with 1:20 left in the third. He ended the game with a one-timer off a crossing pass from Connor McDavid.

Edmonton limited Boston to five shots in the third period and none in overtime.

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers, and Evan Bouchard had two assists. McDavid also had two assists, extending his point streak to 12 straight games.

The Bruins left the ice to another round of boos after falling to 19-7-6 at home.

Pavel Zacha scored for Boston 4:26 into the third period. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots.

CANUCKS 2, KINGS 1, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.T. Miller scored on a power play 1:36 into overtime, and Vancouver beat Los Angeles.

Miller scored from the right faceoff circle on a slap shot for his 31st of the season. Vancouver earned its second straight win and remained on top of the Western Conference.

Elias Pettersson, who signed an eight-year extension with the Canucks on Saturday, scored in the second period. He became the seventh player in franchise history to record at least 30 goals in three straight seasons. Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots and picked up his NHL-leading 32nd win.

Trevor Moore scored for Los Angeles, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

CANADIENS 4, PREDATORS 3, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored at 17 seconds of overtime to lead Montreal to the victory over Nashville.

Brendan Gallagher, David Savard and Joshua Roy also scored and Jake Allen made 25 saves for the Canadiens, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Ryan O’Reilly scored a goal and assisted on two others, Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 26 saves for Nashville. The Predators had their eight-game winning streak snapped.

KRAKEN 4, JETS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored a power-play goal with 2:39 remaining in the third period to lift Seattle to a victory over Winnipeg.

Jets forward Mason Appleton had just blocked a shot, but Burakovsky got the puck and fired it over goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s glove.

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists and Justin Schultz and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Kraken.

Joey Daccord made 30 saves for Seattle.

Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets. Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.

PANTHERS 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nick Cousins had two goals and Florida beat New Jersey for their sixth straight win, spoiling the debut of interim Devils coach Travis Green.

Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues and Sam Reinhart also scored as the Panthers won for the 12th time in 13 games. Florida leads the NHL with 43 wins and 90 points, and it is 25-4-2 since Dec. 23.

Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for Florida.

Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Colin Miller scored for the Devils in their first game since general manager Tom Fitzgerald relieved Lindy Ruff of his coaching duties on Monday. New Jersey goaltender Akira Schmid made 26 saves.

PENGUINS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter and Reilly Smith scored just over a minute apart midway through the third period and Pittsburgh beat Columbus to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Blue Jackets had tied it earlier in the period on a short-handed goal by Jack Roslovic before Carter and Smith beat rookie goaltender Jet Greaves to give the Penguins some breathing room.

Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for Pittsburgh. Johnny Gaudreau and Andrew Peeke also had goals for the Blue Jackets.

The Penguins are 10-0-1 in their last 11 games against Columbus.

ISLANDERS 4, BLUES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and New York won its fourth straight game, topping St. Louis.

Kyle Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders who moved within four points of the Philadelphia Flyers for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division, which would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

Ilya Sorokin finished with 19 saves.

Alexey Toropchenko and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who had won their last two games. Rookie goaltender Joel Hofer made 29 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 5, COYOTES 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Foligno scored one of Chicago’s four power-play goals, and the Blackhawks ended a 22-game road losing streak with a win over Arizona.

Chicago, the NHL’s worst team on the power play, went 4 for 5 with the man advantage for its first road win since Nov. 9 at Tampa Bay.

Seth Jones had two goals for the Blackhawks, including an empty-netter with 28 seconds remaining. Arvid Soderblom stopped 37 shots.

Jason Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev also scored for Chicago, which had dropped seven in a row.

Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram had 27 saves.

