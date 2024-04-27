AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .350; Kwan, Cleveland, .345; Altuve, Houston, .336; Rutschman, Baltimore, .324; Soto, New York, .324; Rosario,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .350; Kwan, Cleveland, .345; Altuve, Houston, .336; Rutschman, Baltimore, .324; Soto, New York, .324; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .323; Peña, Houston, .321; Witt, Kansas City, .310; Turner, Toronto, .309; J.Smith, Texas, .304; Westburg, Baltimore, .304.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 25; Henderson, Baltimore, 23; Witt, Kansas City, 23; Greene, Detroit, 22; Soto, New York, 20; O’Neill, Boston, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Semien, Texas, 19; Altuve, Houston, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; Tucker, Houston, 18; Volpe, New York, 18.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; A.García, Texas, 23; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; Soto, New York, 23; Henderson, Baltimore, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 21; Garcia, Kansas City, 20; Semien, Texas, 20; Westburg, Baltimore, 19.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 39; Altuve, Houston, 37; Perez, Kansas City, 35; Witt, Kansas City, 35; Peña, Houston, 34; Rutschman, Baltimore, 34; Soto, New York, 34; Henderson, Baltimore, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 30; J.Duran, Boston, 30; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 30; Semien, Texas, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30.

DOUBLES_J.Smith, Texas, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Santander, Baltimore, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 8; Turner, Toronto, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 8; 9 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Witt, Kansas City, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; J.Duran, Boston, 2; W.Pérez, Detroit, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 9; Henderson, Baltimore, 9; Julien, Minnesota, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Perez, Kansas City, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 7; Soto, New York, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; 11 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 9; J.Duran, Boston, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 8; Garcia, Kansas City, 7; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 7; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Báez, Detroit, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Volpe, New York, 6.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 4-1; Berríos, Toronto, 4-1; Burnes, Baltimore, 3-0; R.Blanco, Houston, 3-0; Skubal, Detroit, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_Berríos, Toronto, 1.23; K.Crawford, Boston, 1.35; R.Blanco, Houston, 1.65; Houck, Boston, 1.65; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.66; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.78; Skubal, Detroit, 1.82; Gilbert, Seattle, 1.87; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.03; Detmers, Los Angeles, 2.12.

STRIKEOUTS_Castillo, Seattle, 42; Crochet, Chicago, 40; Ryan, Minnesota, 38; Ragans, Kansas City, 37; Eovaldi, Texas, 36; Flaherty, Detroit, 36; Kikuchi, Toronto, 36; Bibee, Cleveland, 35; Burnes, Baltimore, 35; Gil, New York, 35; Gilbert, Seattle, 35; Skubal, Detroit, 35.

