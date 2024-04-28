All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|New York
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Boston
|15
|13
|.536
|3
|Tampa Bay
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Kansas City
|17
|11
|.607
|2½
|Detroit
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Minnesota
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Chicago
|5
|22
|.185
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Texas
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|Oakland
|11
|17
|.393
|4½
|Los Angeles
|10
|17
|.370
|5
|Houston
|8
|19
|.296
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Philadelphia
|18
|10
|.643
|1½
|New York
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Washington
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Miami
|6
|22
|.214
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Cincinnati
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|San Diego
|14
|16
|.467
|4½
|San Francisco
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Arizona
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
|Colorado
|7
|20
|.259
|10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 8, Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, Toronto 2
Atlanta 6, Cleveland 2
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 2, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 11 innings
Seattle 6, Arizona 1
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 2
Baltimore 7, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 8, Texas 4
Boston 17, Chicago Cubs 0
Detroit 6, Kansas City 5
Houston 12, Colorado 4
N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 4, Atlanta 2, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Arizona 1
Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 5
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Lively 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-1) at Baltimore (Suárez 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-3), 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 3-0), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-2), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-0) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, Toronto 2
Atlanta 6, Cleveland 2
Texas 2, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 11 innings
Seattle 6, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 0
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 8, Texas 4
Boston 17, Chicago Cubs 0
Washington 11, Miami 4
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Houston 12, Colorado 4
N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 4, Atlanta 2, 11 innings
Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Lively 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-3), 1:37 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-3) at Miami (Weathers 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-2), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 2-2) at San Francisco (Winn 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at San Diego (King 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-0) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.