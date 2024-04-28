All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 17 9 .654 — New York 18 10 .643 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 17 9 .654 — New York 18 10 .643 — Boston 15 13 .536 3 Tampa Bay 13 15 .464 5 Toronto 13 15 .464 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 19 8 .704 — Kansas City 17 11 .607 2½ Detroit 15 12 .556 4 Minnesota 13 13 .500 5½ Chicago 5 22 .185 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 15 12 .556 — Texas 14 14 .500 1½ Oakland 11 17 .393 4½ Los Angeles 10 17 .370 5 Houston 8 19 .296 7

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 7 .720 — Philadelphia 18 10 .643 1½ New York 13 13 .500 5½ Washington 12 14 .462 6½ Miami 6 22 .214 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 17 9 .654 — Chicago 17 10 .630 ½ Cincinnati 15 12 .556 2½ Pittsburgh 14 14 .500 4 St. Louis 13 14 .481 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 11 .621 — San Diego 14 16 .467 4½ San Francisco 13 15 .464 4½ Arizona 12 16 .429 5½ Colorado 7 20 .259 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 8, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, Toronto 2

Atlanta 6, Cleveland 2

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 11 innings

Seattle 6, Arizona 1

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore 7, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 8, Texas 4

Boston 17, Chicago Cubs 0

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 12, Colorado 4

N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 4, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Arizona 1

Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Lively 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-1) at Baltimore (Suárez 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-3), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 3-0), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-2), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-0) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, Toronto 2

Atlanta 6, Cleveland 2

Texas 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 11 innings

Seattle 6, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 0

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 8, Texas 4

Boston 17, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 11, Miami 4

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Houston 12, Colorado 4

N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 4, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Lively 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-3), 1:37 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-3) at Miami (Weathers 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-2), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 2-2) at San Francisco (Winn 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at San Diego (King 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-0) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

