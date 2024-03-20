20-year-old Kazakh tennis player handed provisional suspension for doping

LONDON (AP) — A 20-year-old tennis player from Kazakhstan has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation, the sport’s integrity…

LONDON (AP) — A 20-year-old tennis player from Kazakhstan has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation, the sport’s integrity agency said Wednesday.

Arslanbek Aitkulov, who reached a career-high world singles ranking of 1,250 in November, tested positive for prohibited substances while competing a tournament in Qatar in January, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The agency said it sent Aitkulov a pre-charge notice of the violation on March 14. His provisional suspension was effective from Saturday.

The ban prohibits Aitkulov from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by any tennis authority.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.